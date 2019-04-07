English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Minister Blames Engineer for His 'Thermcol Idea' Two Years Ago
Sellur Raju said that he became infamous throughout the world due to the act of the engineer.
File photo of Sellur Raju.
Loading...
Madurai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation Sellur Raju, who became infamous for his 'thermacol idea' he tried to implement to prevent evaporation of water from the Vaigai Dam two years ago, said Sunday it was an engineer's concept and not his.
"I became infamous throughout the world due to this act of the engineer," Raju said while campaigning for the AIADMK candidate Raj Sathyan at the jogging club here.
The minister had said the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa had earlier come out with the rainwater harvesting (RWH) scheme, which was ridiculed by the then DMK president M Karunanidhi before it won people's approval.
Raju had in Theni launched an experiment by PWD officials to try and cut water loss due to evaporation in Vaigai Dam by covering a small portion of it with thermocol sheets but the effort came a cropper with the sheets being swept away by strong winds.
Raju has since then drawn flak, with citizens taking to social media and humour to express their displeasure on the matter. Raju, however, seemed unfazed by the criticism when he said novel methods have to be worked out to face water scarcity.
"I became infamous throughout the world due to this act of the engineer," Raju said while campaigning for the AIADMK candidate Raj Sathyan at the jogging club here.
The minister had said the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa had earlier come out with the rainwater harvesting (RWH) scheme, which was ridiculed by the then DMK president M Karunanidhi before it won people's approval.
Raju had in Theni launched an experiment by PWD officials to try and cut water loss due to evaporation in Vaigai Dam by covering a small portion of it with thermocol sheets but the effort came a cropper with the sheets being swept away by strong winds.
Raju has since then drawn flak, with citizens taking to social media and humour to express their displeasure on the matter. Raju, however, seemed unfazed by the criticism when he said novel methods have to be worked out to face water scarcity.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- There Has Not Been a Better Player Than Lionel Messi Ever: Rahul Dravid
- IPL 2019 | Captain Kohli Still an 'Apprentice': Gambhir Takes Fresh Aim
- Turkey Shifts to New 'Soon to Become World's Largest' International Airport
- 20 Years of Sabyasachi: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor & Many More Stun at Designer's Fashion Show
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results