Tamil Nadu Minister Withdraws Defamation Case Against DMK Chief Stalin, HC Dismisses Plea
In his suit, Tamil Nadu Local Administration Minister S P Velumani wanted the court to direct Stalin to pay Rs 1 crore as damages for defaming him and the state's ruling AIADMK through his speeches.
File photo of MK Stalin.
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn a suit moved by Tamil Nadu Local Administration Minister S P Velumani, seeking to restrain DMK president M K Stalin from levelling allegations of corruption in corporation tenders against him.
When the plea came up for hearing, Velumani's counsel sought permission to withdraw the case.
Allowing the request, Justice R Subramanian dismissed the plea as withdrawn.
In earlier hearings, the court had refused to pass any gag order against Stalin.
Velumani's main charge was that Stalin had made several speeches during his election campaign in Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency from April 4, alleging that the minister was involved in corruption relating to local body tenders and that an accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case was closely associated with him.
In his suit, Velumani wanted the court to direct Stalin to pay Rs 1 crore as damages for defaming him and the state's ruling AIADMK through his speeches.
Velumani had submitted that the DMK president was levelling unsubstantiated and false charges against him.
Besides, Stalin had also claimed during the election campaign that an accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case, 'Bar' Nagaraj, was a close associate of the minister, which was totally false, the suit had said.
The minister had also submitted that based on his complaint, police in Coimbatore had already registered criminal cases against Stalin for his "derogatory speeches".
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Says Sunaina is 'Vulnerable,' Asks People to 'Not Act as Vultures'
- CBFC Gives 'A' Rating to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Asks to Modify Drug Snorting Scene
- KTM RC 125 ABS launched at Rs 1.47 Lakh in India
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
- This DC Modified Mahindra Marazzo Can Make a Luxury Private Jet Shy
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s