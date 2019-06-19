Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Minister Withdraws Defamation Case Against DMK Chief Stalin, HC Dismisses Plea

In his suit, Tamil Nadu Local Administration Minister S P Velumani wanted the court to direct Stalin to pay Rs 1 crore as damages for defaming him and the state's ruling AIADMK through his speeches.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Minister Withdraws Defamation Case Against DMK Chief Stalin, HC Dismisses Plea
File photo of MK Stalin.
Loading...

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn a suit moved by Tamil Nadu Local Administration Minister S P Velumani, seeking to restrain DMK president M K Stalin from levelling allegations of corruption in corporation tenders against him.

When the plea came up for hearing, Velumani's counsel sought permission to withdraw the case.

Allowing the request, Justice R Subramanian dismissed the plea as withdrawn.

In earlier hearings, the court had refused to pass any gag order against Stalin.

Velumani's main charge was that Stalin had made several speeches during his election campaign in Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency from April 4, alleging that the minister was involved in corruption relating to local body tenders and that an accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case was closely associated with him.

In his suit, Velumani wanted the court to direct Stalin to pay Rs 1 crore as damages for defaming him and the state's ruling AIADMK through his speeches.

Velumani had submitted that the DMK president was levelling unsubstantiated and false charges against him.

Besides, Stalin had also claimed during the election campaign that an accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case, 'Bar' Nagaraj, was a close associate of the minister, which was totally false, the suit had said.

The minister had also submitted that based on his complaint, police in Coimbatore had already registered criminal cases against Stalin for his "derogatory speeches". ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram