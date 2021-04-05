Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami's Assets Down Rs 1.10 Crore; His Deputy Got Richer By Rs 6.28 Crore During 2016-21

The assets of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has reduced by 14 percent (Rs 1.10 crore) between 2016 and 2021, while that of his deputy O. Panneerselvam has increased by 409 percent (Rs 6.28 crore) during the same period, Tamil Nadu Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms said.

Palaniswami, an MLA from Edappadi, had assets worth Rs 7.80 crore in 2016, it dropped to Rs 6.70 crore in 2021. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Joint Coordinator has declared agriculture as his source of income.

Panneerselvam, who declared the salary of assistant chief minister as his source of income, had assets worth Rs 1.53 crore in 2016. The assets of the Bodinayakkanur MLA, also the coordinator of AIADMK, jumped to Rs 7.82 crore in 2021, the report added.

The assets of M.K. Stalin, the leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, has also increased by 52 percent (Rs 3.04 crore), a report from the election watch says.

In 2016, Stalin’s assets were worth Rs 5.84 crore. It jumped to Rs 8.88 crore in 2021. Also the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Stalin declared Member of Parliament Remuneration, bank balance interest and home rent amount as his source of income.

Tamil Nadu Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 134 re-contesting MLAs contesting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, including the Chief Minister, his deputy and the leader of Opposition.

“The average assets of these 134 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties, including independents, in 2016 were Rs 7.23 crore. The average assets of these MLAs in 2021 are Rs 10.29 crore. The average asset growth for these 134 re-contesting MLAs, between the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections of 2016 and 2021, is Rs 3.06 crore. Average percentage growth in assets for these 134 re-contesting MLAs is 42 percent,” the report said.

Assets Of Tamil Nadu Health Minister Jumps By 577%

At least three Cabinet Ministers were among the top five MLAs showing the highest increase in assets between 2016 and 2021.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaya Basker C. has declared maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 52.42 crore, from Rs 9.08 crore in 2016 to Rs 61.50 crore in 2021. The assets of the AIADMK MLA from Viralimalai constituency have reported a jump of 577 percent.

The assets of K. P. Anbalagan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education and Agriculture, have increased by 683 percent (Rs 16.42 crore). The assets of Palacode MLA were worth Rs 2.40 crore in 2016. It increased to Rs 18.83 crore in 2021.

Sevvoor S. Ramachandran, the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, has reported a jump of Rs 12.70 crore (581 percent) in his assets since the last Assembly elections, from Rs 2.18 crore in 2016 to Rs 14.89 crore in 2021.

“Assets of M.K. Mohan of DMK from Anna Nagar constituency has increased by Rs 40.23 crore, from Rs 170.97 crore in 2016 to Rs 211.20 crore in 2021. Assets of Anbalagan G. of DMK from Kumbakonam constituency have risen by Rs 21.70 crore, from Rs 20.02 crore in 2016 to Rs 41.73 crore in 2021,” the report added.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly is going for polls on April 6. Results will be declared on May 2.