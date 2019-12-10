Tamil Nadu Poll Panel Asks Officials to Halt 'Auctioning of Posts' in Rural Civic Bodies

Chennai: The State Election Commission on Tuesday directed poll officials to take legal action to halt alleged auctioning of posts in rural civic bodies.

Ahead of the two-phase polls to rural local bodies in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu on December 27 and 30, the SEC referred to reports in a section of media alleging auctioning of civic posts.

The state poll panel, in a circular, directed district collectors, who are also the district election officers, to take appropriate legal action to prevent such reported auctioning.

The SEC said such alleged auctioning of posts was illegal, goes against democratic norms and was regrettable.

Posts in local bodies should be elected by the people, the poll body said adding steps must be taken to sensitise the general public to the alleged practice.

A section of media reported that two posts in a village panchayat in Cuddalore district were allegedly auctioned.

