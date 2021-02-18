Tamil Nadu Polls Just Round the Corner, Sasikala Moves Chennai Court to Get Back AIADMK Top Post

Released from jail last month, sacked AIADMK chief VK Sasikala has moved a Chennai court to get back the party's general secretary position ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Sasikala was admitted to the Victoria Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19 recently while under judicial custody. Prison authorities here had formally released her on January 27 after she completed the four-year jail term in a Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

As the assembly election gets near, the AIADMK hurtles towards a mounting internal crisis. Sasikala, with little to lose and everything to gain, would attempt to inflict maximum damage to a party barely out of a CM-deputy CM faceoff.

