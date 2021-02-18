News18» News»Politics»Tamil Nadu Polls Just Round the Corner, Sasikala Moves Chennai Court to Get Back AIADMK Top Post
Tamil Nadu Polls Just Round the Corner, Sasikala Moves Chennai Court to Get Back AIADMK Top Post
File photo of Sasikala Natarajan.
Released from jail last month, sacked AIADMK chief VK Sasikala has moved a Chennai court to get back the party's general secretary position ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
- Last Updated: February 18, 2021, 12:07 IST
Sasikala was admitted to the Victoria Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19 recently while under judicial custody. Prison authorities here had formally released her on January 27 after she completed the four-year jail term in a Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.
As the assembly election gets near, the AIADMK hurtles towards a mounting internal crisis. Sasikala, with little to lose and everything to gain, would attempt to inflict maximum damage to a party barely out of a CM-deputy CM faceoff.
