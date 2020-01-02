Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tamil Nadu Rural Local Body Election Results: 3 Ballot Boxes Missing from Salem, Says Stalin

The elections for the rural local bodies were held in two phases in 27 districts, barring the nine newly carved ones in line with the apex court's order.

News18.com

Updated:January 2, 2020, 2:35 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Rural Local Body Election Results: 3 Ballot Boxes Missing from Salem, Says Stalin
Election officials carry out counting of votes. (Image: PTI)

Chennai: The process of counting of votes polled in the two-phased rural local bodies held on December 27 and 30 in Tamil Nadu began on Thursday morning.

Follow live updates for Tamil Nadu Rural Local Body Elections in Tamil here

Tight security has been deployed at the 315 counting centres across the state.

The elections for the rural local bodies were held in two phases in 27 districts, barring the nine newly carved ones in line with the apex court's order.

The ballot papers in four different colours were used in the poll instead of the electronic voting machines (EVM).

Before counting the votes the ballot papers were being segregated based on their colours.

According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) the first phase saw polling of 76.19 per cent, and the second phase saw 77.73 per cent.

Over 2.31 lakh contested the polls for 91,975 posts. The posts include: Gram Panchayat Ward member, Gram Panchayat President, Panchayat Union ward member and District Panchayat Union Ward member posts.

