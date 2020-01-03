Take the pledge to vote

Stalin Lands at EC Office at Midnight to Complain Against 'Irregularities' in Tamil Nadu Panchayat Polls

Earlier on Thursday, the DMK chief had met the SEC and accused the poll body of deliberately delaying the declaration of election results in Salem.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 3, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
Chennai: In a dramatic move, DMK president MK Stalin knocked the Election Commissioner’s door in the wee hours of Friday to complain against the alleged irregularities in the ongoing process of counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu rural local body elections.

Stalin visited State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy’s office in Koyambedu for the second time at midnight on Friday and submitted a complaint on the allegations of discrepancies.

"The poll body is conspiring to stop the DMK's victory in the local body polls. The results have not yet been declared in the districts where the DMK has won. The ADMK is declared winner and democracy is murdered," Stalin said.

Earlier on Thursday, the DMK chief had met the SEC and accused the poll body of deliberately delaying the declaration of election results in Salem.

Meanwhile, the DMK has also moved the Madras High court seeking an urgent hearing of a case alleging irregularities in the counting process. The court had adjourned the case till Friday and directed the state Election Commission to file an affidavit in connection with the counting process and the number of CCTVs it used for it.

Stalin had earlier told the media that he, along with his party cadres, will stage a sit-in outside the Election Commission if there is no action taken on the party’s complaint.

He had also said that DMK's lawyers have complained to election officials and the district administration, but to no avail.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
