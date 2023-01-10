Tamil Nadu Vs Tamizhagam: Guv's Pongal Invite Escalates Row; '#GetOut Ravi' Posters in Parts of Chennai

The row between Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and the ruling DMK has intensified after the Governor used ‘Tamizhagam’ in place of ‘Tamil Nadu’ in his invites for the Pongal festival at Governor’s House Raj Bhavan.

The invite in Tamil refers to Ravi as the ‘Tamizhagam’ governor, and is also missing the state government’s emblem and features only the emblem of the government of India.

CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan on Tuesday tweeted photos of the invite and wrote in Tamil, “Last time the invitation letter had the Tamil Nadu government’s motto. This time the invitation has only the Indian government’s motto in three places. He refused to use it because Tamil Nadu is written in our motto."

Tamil Nadu or Tamilzagam row | CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan tweets that invitation from Gov House for Pongal festival mentions the Gov as Tamilzagam Governor, while he was mentioned as Tamil Nadu Governor in invitation for the portrait ceremony earlier.(Pics: MP’s Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/ba27Jl89wf — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

The governor earlier suggested that Tamizhagam is an appropriate name for Tamil Nadu, which led to massive backlash from Opposition leaders. Allies of the ruling DMK including Congress and MDMK reportedly boycotted the governor’s speech in the state assembly on Monday, staging the mass walkout.

The DMK and its allies have staunchly opposed Ravi’s stand, accusing him of toeing the BJP’s ideological position. Both Tamizhagam and Tamil Nadu roughly mean, ‘the land of Tamils.’

On the Tamizhagam row, the BJP has backed Ravi. After the DMK captured power in 1967, the then Madras State was rechristened Tamil Nadu.

Amid the controversy, ‘#GetOut Ravi’ was trending on Twitter for a few days, and posters with the hashtag were spotted in parts of Chennai, ANI reported on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly saw a stormy session on Monday as several leaders staged a walkout after the governor began his speech. The governor too walked out of the Assembly following CM Stalin’s speech.

CM Stalin said during his speech said that it is really sad that the Tamil Nadu Government’s report was ignored without being weighed against the policy. He further proposed a resolution to strike the Governor’s words from the House notes in opposition to what was printed. Following this, the Governor stepped down from his seat and walked away.

The DMK and the governor have been at loggerheads for months over a slew of issues, with the Stalin-led government even calling for a memorandum seeking the withdrawal of the governor.

Read all the Latest Politics News here