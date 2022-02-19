CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IndvsWI#Movies#ShibaniDandekar#AssemblyElections#Budget2022
Home » News » Politics » Tamil Nadu Urban Polls: Braille Sheet Not Provided, Says Visually Challenged Man
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu Urban Polls: Braille Sheet Not Provided, Says Visually Challenged Man

While authorities said visually impaired people were helped and guided to make a choice inside the polling stations, the visually challenged person regretted non-compliance of Election Commission's norms in this regard which ensure making a choice on their own. (Image: Shutterstock) (Representative image)

While authorities said visually impaired people were helped and guided to make a choice inside the polling stations, the visually challenged person regretted non-compliance of Election Commission's norms in this regard which ensure making a choice on their own. (Image: Shutterstock) (Representative image)

Urban civic polls were held in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

A visually challenged assistant English professor on Saturday said election authorities did not provide people like him a Braille sheet containing information on candidates and symbols to enable them to make an independent choice.

While authorities said visually impaired people were helped and guided to make a choice inside the polling stations, the visually challenged person regretted non-compliance of Election Commission’s norms in this regard which ensure making a choice on their own. Urban civic polls were held in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Assistant Professor of English, K Raghuraman, Government Arts College for Men here, told.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

first published:February 19, 2022, 19:14 IST