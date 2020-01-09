Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Village Elects Muslim Man as Panchayat President in Act of Solidarity Against CAA

Of the 1,360 votes in the village, only 60 belonged to the Muslim community in the area. Yet, Jiyavudeen's victory by 554 votes was solely due to the Hindu majority voting for him.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 9, 2020, 9:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tamil Nadu Village Elects Muslim Man as Panchayat President in Act of Solidarity Against CAA
Jiyavudeen, who was election panchayat chief.

Chennai: Villagers in Keeramangalam's Seriyalur Inam in Pudukottai district elected 45-year-old social worker, Mohammed Jiyavudeen, from the five candidates who stood for the post of Panchayat president. The victor won with a close margin of 17 votes against the runner-up.

Out of a total of 1,360 votes, only 60 belonged to the Muslim community in the area. Yet, Jiyavudeen's victory by 554 votes was solely due to the Hindu majority voting for him. This was seen as an act of solidarity against the government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the threats faced by the Muslim community at large.

"During one of my visits, I had observed how cyclone Gaja ravaged the area and there was a lack of resources to rebuild in its aftermath. That was when I began to invest my time towards transforming the village," said Jiyavudeen. "That was when I was prompted to stand in the Panchayat elections."

Kamaraj, a village resident, said, "He played a great role in rebuilding the village along with the local youngsters and till date has built around 15 to 20 houses. So all of us got together and convinced him to stand in the elections."

But Jiyavudeen faced opposition in the name of religion from certain local individuals who did not want a member from the Muslim minority to contest against Hindu candidates. The village elders had already chosen a man named Shankar as Panchayat chief at an auction for the post, and had even bribed a few locals to speak against Jiyavudeen, citing communal issues in the future. Despite the challenges, a number of villagers reposed their faith in him, which subsequently led to his victory.

"Now I want to completely focus on woman and youth empowerment, which will lead to positive changes in society," said Jiyavudeen. "The current tension around the CAA did not affect the election and my victory stands as a prime example of the importance of people's decision. Our village will be an example for everyone in India."

(With inputs from Varsha H)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram