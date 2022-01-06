Will Put 'Full Stop' to Online Gaming With Stakes in Tamil Nadu, Says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday said he would put a “full stop” to online gaming with stakes, reiterating the state government’s tough stand on instituting a ban on the practice involving wagers.

Stalin’s response was met with applause during the assembly session. He was replying to a query raised by an opposition member during the proceedings.

To a question raised by AIADMK lawmaker R Vaithilingam, Stalin said the state government was keen on proceeding with a legal course already on track, and that the state would witness a “full stop” to online gaming.

The state government under former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami took the legal route to root out gaming, which has had a strong influence among adolescents and older patrons. The state government had amended a 90-year law regulating betting and wagers to include “games of skill” with those conducted in cyberspace as among those to be banned.

A batch of petitioners, including Junglee Games and a federation for such activities, moved the Madras High Court in August last year and got the ban overturned; the court stated while it was accepted that the games had a “deleterious impact” it would be unwise to ban them in the absence of empirical evidence or lawmaker discussions.

Now, with Stalin reiterating that online games will face the heat in Tamil Nadu, the case pending before the Supreme Court is expected to see some action again.

