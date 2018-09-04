English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Woman Gets Bail Day After Airport Spat With BJP Leader Over 'Fascist' Slogan
Lois Sophia, a writer who has extensively covered the protests against the Sterlite copper plant, had on Monday shouted “fascist BJP government down, down” at the Tuticorin airport.
Lois Sophia, the Tamil Nadu-based writer who was arrested on Monday. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: A Tamil Nadu-based writer who was arrested on Monday for shouting slogans against the BJP in front of the party’s state president was granted bail by the Thoothukudi court on Tuesday.
Lois Sophia, a writer who has extensively covered the protests against the Sterlite copper plant, had on Monday shouted “fascist BJP government down, down” at the Tuticorin airport.
The incident took place when Sophia and Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief, were waiting to collect their luggage after travelling together on a flight. When Sophia shouted the slogan, the BJP leader lost her cool and entered into an argument with Sophia that triggered a political controversy.
Sophia was charged with causing public nuisance under section 290 of the IPC and for causing breach of public peace under section 75(1)(C) of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act, 1888.
Reacting to the incident, Soundararajan had said: "A middle-aged lady on seeing me started raising anti-BJP slogans and even followed up to the arrival gate. Her appearance looked threatening, I feel some organisation is behind her."
DMK chief MK Stalin had also condemned the arrest of Sophia. In a tweet, he accused the state government termed it an act against freedom of speech and democracy. "Sophia should be immediately released. You will have to arrest lakhs of people who raise slogans like this. I will also raise the slogan. ‘BJP fascist govt down down’,” he wrote.
Sophia’s father had a different version of events. He said that he was also travelling in the same flight and his daughter had moved away after raising the slogan once.
“As soon as the flight landed, Tamilisai along with her supporters rounded us up. BJP cadre were abusing us and threatened us.”
“For more than 8 hours, police kept my daughter in station for inquiry. She didn't use any derogatory remarks about Tamilisai or anyone. She just said "Fascist BJP Down down", which is purely freedom of expression. Now, I have lodged complaint against Tamilisai and others for threatening us. So far, no action has been taken,” he said.
Lois Sophia, a writer who has extensively covered the protests against the Sterlite copper plant, had on Monday shouted “fascist BJP government down, down” at the Tuticorin airport.
The incident took place when Sophia and Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief, were waiting to collect their luggage after travelling together on a flight. When Sophia shouted the slogan, the BJP leader lost her cool and entered into an argument with Sophia that triggered a political controversy.
Sophia was charged with causing public nuisance under section 290 of the IPC and for causing breach of public peace under section 75(1)(C) of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act, 1888.
Reacting to the incident, Soundararajan had said: "A middle-aged lady on seeing me started raising anti-BJP slogans and even followed up to the arrival gate. Her appearance looked threatening, I feel some organisation is behind her."
#WATCH BJP Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundararajan got into an argument with a co-passenger at Tuticorin airport. The passenger who has now been detained had allegedly raised 'Fascist BJP Govt down down' slogan #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/TzfyQn3IOo— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018
DMK chief MK Stalin had also condemned the arrest of Sophia. In a tweet, he accused the state government termed it an act against freedom of speech and democracy. "Sophia should be immediately released. You will have to arrest lakhs of people who raise slogans like this. I will also raise the slogan. ‘BJP fascist govt down down’,” he wrote.
Sophia’s father had a different version of events. He said that he was also travelling in the same flight and his daughter had moved away after raising the slogan once.
“As soon as the flight landed, Tamilisai along with her supporters rounded us up. BJP cadre were abusing us and threatened us.”
“For more than 8 hours, police kept my daughter in station for inquiry. She didn't use any derogatory remarks about Tamilisai or anyone. She just said "Fascist BJP Down down", which is purely freedom of expression. Now, I have lodged complaint against Tamilisai and others for threatening us. So far, no action has been taken,” he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nimrat Kaur on Dating Ravi Shashtri: My Root Canal is Fact, But This is Fiction
- It’s Burgundy, Who Said Red: Parineeti Chopra Slams Trolls for Mocking her New Hair Colour
- A Music Festival Banned Cis-Men from Entering and Men on Twitter Aren't Taking it Well
- Yes, it Was Michael Jackson's Voice In that 1991 Episode of 'The Simpsons'
- 14 Year Old Boy Addicted to Fortnite Game on PlayStation Headbutts His Mom
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...