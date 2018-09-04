GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tamil Nadu Woman Gets Bail Day After Airport Spat With BJP Leader Over 'Fascist' Slogan

Updated:September 4, 2018, 1:10 PM IST
Lois Sophia, the Tamil Nadu-based writer who was arrested on Monday. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: A Tamil Nadu-based writer who was arrested on Monday for shouting slogans against the BJP in front of the party’s state president was granted bail by the Thoothukudi court on Tuesday.

Lois Sophia, a writer who has extensively covered the protests against the Sterlite copper plant, had on Monday shouted “fascist BJP government down, down” at the Tuticorin airport.

The incident took place when Sophia and Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief, were waiting to collect their luggage after travelling together on a flight. When Sophia shouted the slogan, the BJP leader lost her cool and entered into an argument with Sophia that triggered a political controversy.

Sophia was charged with causing public nuisance under section 290 of the IPC and for causing breach of public peace under section 75(1)(C) of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act, 1888.

Reacting to the incident, Soundararajan had said: "A middle-aged lady on seeing me started raising anti-BJP slogans and even followed up to the arrival gate. Her appearance looked threatening, I feel some organisation is behind her."




DMK chief MK Stalin had also condemned the arrest of Sophia. In a tweet, he accused the state government termed it an act against freedom of speech and democracy. "Sophia should be immediately released. You will have to arrest lakhs of people who raise slogans like this. I will also raise the slogan. ‘BJP fascist govt down down’,” he wrote.

Sophia’s father had a different version of events. He said that he was also travelling in the same flight and his daughter had moved away after raising the slogan once.

“As soon as the flight landed, Tamilisai along with her supporters rounded us up. BJP cadre were abusing us and threatened us.”

“For more than 8 hours, police kept my daughter in station for inquiry. She didn't use any derogatory remarks about Tamilisai or anyone. She just said "Fascist BJP Down down", which is purely freedom of expression. Now, I have lodged complaint against Tamilisai and others for threatening us. So far, no action has been taken,” he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
