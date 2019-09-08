Take the pledge to vote

Tamilisai Soundararajan Sworn-in as First Woman Governor of Telangana, KCR Accords Grand Welcome

The President named her as the second Governor of Telangana on September 1. She will take over from ESL Narasimhan, who was relieved on Saturday.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:September 8, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan was sworn-in as the governor of Telangana. (Image: Twitter/CMO Telangana)
Hyderabad: Tamilisai Soundararajan was on Sunday sworn-in as the first woman Governor of Telangana at the Raj Bhavan at 11 am here. Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soundararajan.

The President named her as the second Governor of Telangana on September 1. She will take over from ESL Narasimhan, who was relieved on Saturday.

Fifty-eight-year-old Soundararajan, was the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief and the party's national secretary.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Governor-designate Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, state ministers and officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Tamilisai Soundararajan was accorded a grand welcome by Chief Minister KCR, Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, ministers and officials at Begumpet Airport. She came from Chennai to Shamshabad Airport here and took a special helicopter to Begumpet.

The new Governor will conduct Cabinet expansion of KCR at Raj Bhavan at 4 pm. The cabinet is going to include three former ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao and Sabitha Indra Reddy, and three new faces are Satyavati Rathod Puvvada Ajay and G Kamalakar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
