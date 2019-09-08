Tamilisai Soundararajan Sworn-in as First Woman Governor of Telangana, KCR Accords Grand Welcome
The President named her as the second Governor of Telangana on September 1. She will take over from ESL Narasimhan, who was relieved on Saturday.
Tamilisai Soundararajan was sworn-in as the governor of Telangana. (Image: Twitter/CMO Telangana)
Hyderabad: Tamilisai Soundararajan was on Sunday sworn-in as the first woman Governor of Telangana at the Raj Bhavan at 11 am here. Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soundararajan.
The President named her as the second Governor of Telangana on September 1. She will take over from ESL Narasimhan, who was relieved on Saturday.
Fifty-eight-year-old Soundararajan, was the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief and the party's national secretary.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Governor-designate Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, state ministers and officials were present on the occasion.
తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర గవర్నర్గా డా. తమిళిసై సౌందరరాజన్ ఇవాళ రాజ్ భవన్ లో ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేశారు. కార్యక్రమానికి ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు హాజరయ్యారు. ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం అనంతరం సీఎం గవర్నర్కు పుష్పగుచ్ఛం అందజేసి అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. pic.twitter.com/urMULuIbep— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 8, 2019
Earlier, Tamilisai Soundararajan was accorded a grand welcome by Chief Minister KCR, Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, ministers and officials at Begumpet Airport. She came from Chennai to Shamshabad Airport here and took a special helicopter to Begumpet.
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Telangana Governor-designate reached Hyderabad today. CM Sri KCR, Ministers, senior officials and others have warmly welcomed her and her family members at the Begumpet Airport. She received ceremonial salute from the Police and later reached Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/mOBzeJNoMf— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 8, 2019
The new Governor will conduct Cabinet expansion of KCR at Raj Bhavan at 4 pm. The cabinet is going to include three former ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao and Sabitha Indra Reddy, and three new faces are Satyavati Rathod Puvvada Ajay and G Kamalakar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Transporting PM to Rescuing Lives, IAF Helicopters Do It All – Here’s a look
- Loch Ness Monster May Just Be a Large Eel, Find Scientists In New DNA Study
- Fan of 'Friends'? You Can Now Recline on the Original Orange Couch From the Show
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds
- Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: All Broadband Plans Compared