Tamluk Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

203. Tamluk (तामलुक), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Tamluk is part of 30. Tamluk Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.77%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,66,553 eligible electors, of which 1,36,303 were male, 1,30,242 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tamluk in 2021 is 956.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,42,987 eligible electors, of which 1,26,063 were male, 1,16,918 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,937 eligible electors, of which 1,09,864 were male, 1,00,073 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tamluk in 2016 was 458. In 2011, there were 212.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ashok Dinda of CPI won in this seat by defeating Nirbed Ray of TMC by a margin of 520 votes which was 0.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 44.72% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Saumen Kumar Mahapatra of TMC won in this seat defeating Jagannath Mitra of CPI by a margin of 20,676 votes which was 10.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.82% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 203. Tamluk Assembly segment of Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Tamluk are: Goutam Panda (CPI), Saumen Kumar Mahapatra (TMC), Hare Krishna Bera (BJP), Jnanananda Roy (SUCOIC), Sulalit Mallick (AMB), Bhim Patra (IND), Sandip Batabyal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.87%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.85%, while it was 90.3% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 382 polling stations in 203. Tamluk constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 287. In 2011 there were 258 polling stations.

EXTENT:

203. Tamluk constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Sahid Matangini, 2. Tamluk (M), 3. Bishnubarh-II, Pipulberia-I, Pipulberia-II and Uttar Sonamui GPs of CDB Tamluk. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Tamluk is 159 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tamluk is: 22°20’33.7"N 87°54’11.5"E.

