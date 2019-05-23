Tamluk Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Tamluk Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BPHP -- -- Motyar Rahaman CPI(M) -- -- Sk. Ibrahim Ali SUCI -- -- Madhusudan Bera RJASP -- -- Sankar Mondal SHS -- -- Satadal Metya BJP -- -- Sidharthasankar Naskar INC -- -- Lakshman Chandra Seth IND -- -- Dhananjoy Dalai IND -- -- Adak Sukomal IND -- -- Marphat Ali Khan Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Makhan Mahapatra AITC -- -- Adhikari Dibyendu

30. Tamluk is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.22%. The estimated literacy level of Tamluk is 86.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adhikari Suvendu of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,46,481 votes which was 18.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Adhikari Suvendu of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,72,958 votes which was 15.06% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 55.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 87.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 90.35% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tamluk was: Adhikari Suvendu (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,96,779 men, 7,30,482 women and 12 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Tamluk is: 22.2897 87.9256Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: तामलुक, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); তমলুক, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); तामलुक, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); તામલુક, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); தம்லக், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); తామ్లుక్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ತಮ್ಲುಕ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); തംലുക്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam)