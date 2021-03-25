politics

Tamulpur Candidate List: Key Contests in Tamulpur Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tamulpur constituency are: Leho Ram Boro of UPPL, Ramdas Basumatary of BPF, Nagen Chandra Das of RD

Tamulpur Assembly constituency in Baksa district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Tamulpur seat is part of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Emmanuel Mosahary of BOPF won from this seat beating Rabindra Biswas of INC by a margin of 19,947 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Emmanuel Mosahary of BOPF won from this this constituency defeating Chandi Basumatary of INC by a margin of 4,608 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kokrajhar Parliamentary constituency IND was ahead in the Tamulpur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 25, 2021, 14:15 IST