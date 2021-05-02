Tamulpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Leho Ram Boro of UPPL Leading

58. Tamulpur (तामुलपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Baksa district of Assam. It shares a border with Bhutan. Tamulpur is part of 5. Kokrajhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,14,581 eligible electors, of which 1,08,889 were male, 1,05,692 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tamulpur in 2021 is 971.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,77,932 eligible electors, of which 93,866 were male, 84,066 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,58,534 eligible electors, of which 82,965 were male, 75,569 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tamulpur in 2016 was 432. In 2011, there were 290.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Emmanuel Mosahary of BPF won in this seat by defeating Rabindra Biswas of INC by a margin of 19,947 votes which was 13.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 42.87% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Emmanuel Mosahary of BPF won in this seat defeating Chandi Basumatary of INC by a margin of 4,608 votes which was 3.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 36.19% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in 58. Tamulpur Assembly segment of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Tamulpur are: Rangja Khungur Basumatary (BPF), Kanak Basumatary (VPI), Nirmala Das (BGP), Leho Ram Boro (UPPL), Keshab Chandra Rajbongshi (IND), Dimbeswar Rabha (IND), Nagen Chandra Das (IND), Nilamani Rajbongshi (IND), Yaswanta Chauhan (IND), Ramcharan Deka (IND), Satya Nath Kalita (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.16%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.67%, while it was 76.73% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 58. Tamulpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 232. In 2011 there were 232 polling stations.

EXTENT:

58. Tamulpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Baksa district of Assam: Tamulpur thana in Nalbari sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Baksa.

The total area covered by Tamulpur is 524 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tamulpur is: 26°41’07.4"N 91°35’38.8"E.

