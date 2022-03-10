Tanda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Tanda seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mohd. Sagheer (ASPKR), Khurshed Ahmad (IND), Shiv Poojan (IND), Kapil Deo (BJP), Merajuddhin (INC), Ram Murti Verma (SP), Shabana Khatoon (BSP), Irfan Ahmad (AIMIM), Javed Ahmad Siddiqui (BJMP), Daya Ram (VIP), Mewalal Yadav (MAP), Rakesh Verma (AAP), Ram Saran (VPI).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.11%, which is -1.32% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanju Devi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tanda results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.278 Tanda (टांडा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Tanda is part of Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.96% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.23%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,16,286 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,69,358 were male and 1,46,918 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tanda in 2019 was: 867 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,77,976 eligible electors, of which 1,64,798 were male,1,40,279 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,74,546 eligible electors, of which 1,48,110 were male, 1,26,432 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tanda in 2017 was 143. In 2012, there were 111 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sanju Devi of BJP won in this seat defeating Azeemul Haq Pahalwan of SP by a margin of 1,725 which was 0.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Azimulhaque Pahlwan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ajay Kumar Alias Vishal Verma of BSP by a margin of 27,521 votes which was 15.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 47.3% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 278 Tanda Assembly segment of the 55. Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ritesh Pandey of BSP won the Ambedkar Nagar Parliament seat defeating Mukut Bihari of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ambedkar Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Tanda are: Mohd. Sagheer (ASPKR), Khurshed Ahmad (IND), Shiv Poojan (IND), Kapil Deo (BJP), Merajuddhin (INC), Ram Murti Verma (SP), Shabana Khatoon (BSP), Irfan Ahmad (AIMIM), Javed Ahmad Siddiqui (BJMP), Daya Ram (VIP), Mewalal Yadav (MAP), Rakesh Verma (AAP), Ram Saran (VPI).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.11%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.43%, while it was 64.11% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tanda went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.278 Tanda Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 308. In 2012, there were 283 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.278 Tanda comprises of the following areas of Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Tanda, 3 Baskhari, 4 Hanswar, Tanda Municipal Board and Ashrafpur Kichhauchha Nagar Panchayat of 1 Tanda Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Tanda constituency, which are: Mahadewa, Dhanghata, Alapur, Jalalpur, Akbarpur, Katehari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Tanda is approximately 307 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tanda is: 26°30’58.3"N 82°43’49.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tanda results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.