Tanur Candidate List: Key Contests in Tanur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Tanur Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Tanur seat is part of the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections V Abdurahiman of NSC won from this seat beating Abdurahiman Randathani of IUML by a margin of 4,918 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Abdurahiman Randathani of MUL won from this this constituency defeating E.Jayan of CPM by a margin of 9,433 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ponnani Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Tanur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IUML led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tanur constituency are: V. Abdurahman of Ind., P. K. Firos of IUML, Narayanan Master of BJP