Tanur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

44. Tanur (तनूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Tanur is part of 7. Ponnani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.22%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,96,087 eligible electors, of which 97,760 were male, 98,322 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tanur in 2021 is 1006.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,76,077 eligible electors, of which 86,203 were male, 89,874 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,38,095 eligible electors, of which 64,086 were male, 69,190 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tanur in 2016 was 52. In 2011, there were 44.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, V Abdurahiman of NSC won in this seat by defeating Abdurahiman Randathani of IUML by a margin of 4,918 votes which was 3.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NSC had a vote share of 45.78% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abdurahiman Randathani of MUL won in this seat defeating E.Jayan of CPIM by a margin of 9,433 votes which was 9.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 49.52% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 44. Tanur Assembly segment of Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency. IUML won the Ponnani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Ponnani Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Tanur are: K Narayanan Master (BJP), P K Firos (IUML), Mueenudheen (BSP), V Abdurahiman (NSC), Abdurahiman V S/O Alavi Haji (IND), V Abdurahiman S/O Kathiyamu (IND), Abdurahiman V S/O Muhammed (IND), Kunhi Mohamed Muthanikkad Bapputty (IND), Firoz S/O Avarankutty (IND), Firoz S/O Kunhumarakkar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.67%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.99%, while it was 78.12% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 44. Tanur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 137. In 2011 there were 111 polling stations.

EXTENT:

44. Tanur constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Cheriyamundam, Niramaruthur, Ozhur, Ponmundam, Thanalur and Tanur panchayats in Tirur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Tanur is 83 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tanur is: 10°57’41.8"N 75°54’49.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Tanur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam