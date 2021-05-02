Tapan Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

40. Tapan (तपन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Tapan is part of 6. Balurghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry. Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.86%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,19,874 eligible electors, of which 1,11,888 were male, 1,07,979 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tapan in 2021 is 965.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,90,782 eligible electors, of which 98,584 were male, 92,195 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,57,109 eligible electors, of which 81,962 were male, 74,990 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tapan in 2016 was 223. In 2011, there were 157.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Bachchu Hansda of TMC won in this seat by defeating Urow Raghu of RSP by a margin of 4,401 votes which was 2.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 42.78% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bachchu Hansda of TMC won in this seat defeating Khara Soren of RSP by a margin of 18,657 votes which was 13.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.61% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 40. Tapan Assembly segment of Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Tapan are: Raghu Urow (RVNSP), Kalpana Kisku (TMC), Bablu Kisku (BSP), Budhrai Tudu (BJP), Albinus Hasda (BJMP), Kalicharan Ekka (SUCOIC), Nipesh Tirki (KPPU)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.88%, while it was 89.69% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 302 polling stations in 40. Tapan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 217. In 2011 there were 196 polling stations.

EXTENT:

40. Tapan constituency comprises of the following areas of Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal: 1. Boaldar, Chak Vrigu, Jalghar, Bolla, Danga, Gpalbati, Najirpur and Patiram GPs of CDB Balurghat 2. Dwipkhanda, Gophanagar, Harsura, Malancha and Tapan Chandipur GPs of CDB Tapan. It shares an inter-state border with Dakshin Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Tapan is 387 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tapan is: 25°17’03.5"N 88°42’50.8"E.

