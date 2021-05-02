Tarakeswar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Swapan Dasgupta of BJP leading

198. Tarakeswar (तारकेश्वर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Tarakeswar is part of 29. Arambagh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.3%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,39,594 eligible electors, of which 1,20,590 were male, 1,18,996 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tarakeswar in 2021 is 987.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,21,972 eligible electors, of which 1,13,644 were male, 1,08,327 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,378 eligible electors, of which 1,02,609 were male, 94,769 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tarakeswar in 2016 was 377. In 2011, there were 285.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rachhpal Singh E of TMC won in this seat by defeating Surajit Ghosh of NCP by a margin of 27,690 votes which was 14.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.75% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rachhpal Singh of TMC won in this seat defeating Pratim Chatterjee of CPIM by a margin of 25,472 votes which was 14.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55.1% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 198. Tarakeswar Assembly segment of Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Tarakeswar are: Ramendu Sinharay (TMC), Surajit Ghosh (CPIM), Swapan Dasgupta (BJP), Sanju Chakraborty (RPOIA), Sukumar Khanra (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.27%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.66%, while it was 89.24% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 325 polling stations in 198. Tarakeswar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 269. In 2011 there were 248 polling stations.

EXTENT:

198. Tarakeswar constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Tarakeswar, 2. Tarakeswar (M), 3. Bhanderhati-I, Bhanderhati-II, Gopinathpur-I, Gopinathpur-II and Perambua Sahabazar GPs of CDB Dhanekhali. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Tarakeswar is 168 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tarakeswar is: 22°53’01.3"N 88°01’07.7"E.

