Tarari Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Tarari Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Tarari (Piro) (तरारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Bhojpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhojpur. Tarari is part of 32. Arrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.47%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,99,346 eligible electors, of which 1,58,998 were male, 1,38,524 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tarari in 2020 is =CP198/CM198*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,87,160 eligible electors, of which 1,56,882 were male, 1,30,264 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,190 eligible electors, of which 1,25,682 were male, 1,02,508 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tarari in 2015 was 758. In 2010, there were 323.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sudama Prasad of CPIMLL won in this seat by defeating Gita Pandey of LJP by a margin of 272 votes which was 0.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIMLL had a vote share of 28.79% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Narendra Kumar Pandey Alias Sunil Pandey of JDU won in this seat defeating Adib Rizvi of RJD by a margin of 14,320 votes which was 11.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 37.89% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 196. Tarari Assembly segment of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's R K Singh won the Arrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Arrah Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Tarari are: Ram Vishun Singh (RJD), Shushumlata (JDU), Dr Shyam Nandan (BSPA), Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha (LJP), Amarjeet Kumar (JPJD), Gopal Jee Singh (JDS), Jitendra Kumar (STBP), Dinesh Kumar Singh (JAPL), Narayan Singh (VPI), Mohammad Sagir Ahmad (JTLP), Rajeshwar Singh (PSS), Rana Pratap Singh (BSLP), Sachchidanand Singh (JNP), Anil Kumar Singh (IND), Narendra Pratap Singh (IND), Binod Kumar (IND), Haribansh Pandit (IND), Hira Lal Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.35%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53.28%, while it was 56% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 320 polling stations in 196. Tarari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 269. In 2010 there were 251 polling stations.

Extent:

196. Tarari constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhojpur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Tarari and Sahar; Gram Panchayats Amai, Bachari, Bharsar, Nonar, Katar, Narayanpur, Sukhrauli and Piro (Nagar Panchayat) of Piro Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Bhojpur.

Tarari seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Tarari is 368.54 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Tarari is: 25°14'57.8"N 84°24'27.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Tarari results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.