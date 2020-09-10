Target 50% Vote Share in 2021 Assembly Polls, Nadda Tells Bengal BJP

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and asked state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh to ensure separate WhatsApp groups of each booth in the state with good national, state and district contents to highlight the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the failure of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a virtual ‘Karyakarini Sabha’ on Thursday with the state BJP leadership, Nadda said that Mamata was depriving the poor from Central schemes. "Nearly 4.57 crore poor people were deprived from Centre's schemes due to Mamata di’s adamant attitude by not implementing them. Take this anti-people stand of the Bengal government to the people. Make them understand that it’s the TMC who don’t want to see their development," he said.

"Dilip da is sitting here and I would like to tell him to start working on WhatAapp groups for each booths in Bengal to highlight how Mamata di became a hurdle before the development of Bengal. She is depriving the poor and downtrodden people from Centre's schemes. Let’s expose Mamata di’s failure at booth level and highlight the achievements of PM Modi," he added.

"We should follow lock, stock, and barrel to oust the TMC government from Bengal in the upcoming Assembly Polls," Nadda said, adding that the BJP will target 50 per cent vote share during the elections.

He commended the achievements of the state BJP and said, "In 2011 assembly polls our vote share was only 4 per cent. In 2014, it went up to 18 percent and in 2019 it was 40 percent. This is really commendable and we should now work on achieving the target of 50 percent vote share in the upcoming state polls."

Accusing Mamata of indulging in appeasement politics to secure her chair, Nadda said that no one would be able to save her this time.

"She (Mamata) lifted lockdown on August 31 (Eid) to appease one sections of society and on other hand she announced lockdown on September 5 (launch the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5). No one can save Mamata this time as people have realised that she is only concerned about her chair and nothing else," he said.