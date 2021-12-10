Targeting 100% First Dose Coverage by December 3rd Week, Watching Omicron Closely: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has set a target to administer the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries in the state by the third week of December, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said in an exclusive interview to News18.com, adding that his government is monitoring the situation over the new Omicron variant as well.

“We have issued fresh guidelines over Omicron variant. We are monitoring the situation closely and are prepared,” the CM said.

No Omicron case has been reported from Uttar Pradesh so far. The state has administered the most Covid-19 doses so far at 17.4 crore and nearly 80% of eligible adults in the state have got their first dose so far.

“We have set a target to administer the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 100% eligible beneficiaries by the third week of December and all efforts are being made. To achieve this, a target of administering 15 to 20 lakh doses has been set for every day. Vaccination work will continue till 10pm in every district. We are vaccinating people on Sundays as well,” Yogi Adityanath told News18.com.

He said that due to his government’s collective efforts, Uttar Pradesh is getting global appreciation in Covid-19 management and is at the top position in India in terms of both testing as well as vaccination.

The CM stressed that free vaccination or free ration to the poor were not any poll agendas or trump cards for the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022. “Rather, this is our government’s support for the poorest section of the society which was most affected by the pandemic. The BJP’s agendas are agenda of development, agenda of welfare and progress. In the last four-and-a-half years, we have reached out to the poorest of the poor, to the last man at the bottom of the pyramid with facilities unheard of. The free ration distribution aimed at providing food security to the poor in UP through the Public Distribution System is an effort in this direction,” the CM said.

