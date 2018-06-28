Targeting BSP-SP Alliance, PM Modi Invokes Sant Kabir to Woo Dalits, Muslims

Visiting Maghar, the land of 15th century mystic poet Kabir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the fight to opposition and accused the SP and the BSP of being focused on their bungalows and ignoring the larger welfare of society."Those who always talk of 'samajwad' and 'bahujan' are extremely selfish. They don't see the welfare of society but only the welfare of themselves and their families.“There was a government which was more keen to hold back its bungalow. Today, the minds of leaders are occupied by thoughts of materialistic things instead of understanding Kabir, and following his message of love and care,” said Modi.The PM further added that the Akhilesh Yadav government failed to send the number of the poor in UP to avail benefits under the Prime Minister's housing scheme.Recalling Ambedkar's contribution, he said though he advocated for equality in society, unfortunately there are parties that are using his ideals for political gains.The Maghar area of Sant Kabir Nagar district which falls in the weavers’ zone comprises Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Gorakhpur, Mau, Azamgarh, Siddharthnagar and Bhadohi.Though majority of the weavers are supporters of Peace Party, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), these efforts of BJP to make inroads in the weavers’ zone is sure to make the opposition uneasy.Before addressing the rally in UP’s Maghar, Modi visited the Sant Kabir maosuleum, along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and offered Chadar and flowers at the mazaar of Sant Kabir.PM Modi also inaugurated the two-day 'Kabir Mahotsav' organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and laid the foundation stone of a research institute.Addressing a huge gathering in weaver-dominated Maghar, Modi said that Sant Kabir fought to break the caste barriers, as he tried to give out a message to all the booth workers of BJP to reach out to every person irrespective of caste and creed.PM Modi also quoted Kabir couplet, “Kabir khada bazaar mein, maang raha khair, na keh sake dosti, na keh sake bair”, which can be interpreted as Modi's appeal of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’.Speaking on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi also stated that Kabir Das not only gave direction to the society, but also reformed it.