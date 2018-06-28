English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Targeting BSP-SP Alliance, PM Modi Invokes Sant Kabir to Woo Dalits, Muslims
PM Modi also inaugurated the two-day 'Kabir Mahotsav' organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and laid the foundation stone of a research institute.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally at Maghar on June 28, 2018.
Visiting Maghar, the land of 15th century mystic poet Kabir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the fight to opposition and accused the SP and the BSP of being focused on their bungalows and ignoring the larger welfare of society.
"Those who always talk of 'samajwad' and 'bahujan' are extremely selfish. They don't see the welfare of society but only the welfare of themselves and their families.
“There was a government which was more keen to hold back its bungalow. Today, the minds of leaders are occupied by thoughts of materialistic things instead of understanding Kabir, and following his message of love and care,” said Modi.
The PM further added that the Akhilesh Yadav government failed to send the number of the poor in UP to avail benefits under the Prime Minister's housing scheme.
Recalling Ambedkar's contribution, he said though he advocated for equality in society, unfortunately there are parties that are using his ideals for political gains.
The Maghar area of Sant Kabir Nagar district which falls in the weavers’ zone comprises Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Gorakhpur, Mau, Azamgarh, Siddharthnagar and Bhadohi.
Though majority of the weavers are supporters of Peace Party, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), these efforts of BJP to make inroads in the weavers’ zone is sure to make the opposition uneasy.
Before addressing the rally in UP’s Maghar, Modi visited the Sant Kabir maosuleum, along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and offered Chadar and flowers at the mazaar of Sant Kabir.
PM Modi also inaugurated the two-day 'Kabir Mahotsav' organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and laid the foundation stone of a research institute.
Addressing a huge gathering in weaver-dominated Maghar, Modi said that Sant Kabir fought to break the caste barriers, as he tried to give out a message to all the booth workers of BJP to reach out to every person irrespective of caste and creed.
PM Modi also quoted Kabir couplet, “Kabir khada bazaar mein, maang raha khair, na keh sake dosti, na keh sake bair”, which can be interpreted as Modi's appeal of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’.
Speaking on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi also stated that Kabir Das not only gave direction to the society, but also reformed it.
Also Watch
"Those who always talk of 'samajwad' and 'bahujan' are extremely selfish. They don't see the welfare of society but only the welfare of themselves and their families.
“There was a government which was more keen to hold back its bungalow. Today, the minds of leaders are occupied by thoughts of materialistic things instead of understanding Kabir, and following his message of love and care,” said Modi.
The PM further added that the Akhilesh Yadav government failed to send the number of the poor in UP to avail benefits under the Prime Minister's housing scheme.
Recalling Ambedkar's contribution, he said though he advocated for equality in society, unfortunately there are parties that are using his ideals for political gains.
The Maghar area of Sant Kabir Nagar district which falls in the weavers’ zone comprises Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Gorakhpur, Mau, Azamgarh, Siddharthnagar and Bhadohi.
Though majority of the weavers are supporters of Peace Party, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), these efforts of BJP to make inroads in the weavers’ zone is sure to make the opposition uneasy.
Before addressing the rally in UP’s Maghar, Modi visited the Sant Kabir maosuleum, along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and offered Chadar and flowers at the mazaar of Sant Kabir.
PM Modi also inaugurated the two-day 'Kabir Mahotsav' organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and laid the foundation stone of a research institute.
Addressing a huge gathering in weaver-dominated Maghar, Modi said that Sant Kabir fought to break the caste barriers, as he tried to give out a message to all the booth workers of BJP to reach out to every person irrespective of caste and creed.
PM Modi also quoted Kabir couplet, “Kabir khada bazaar mein, maang raha khair, na keh sake dosti, na keh sake bair”, which can be interpreted as Modi's appeal of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’.
Speaking on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi also stated that Kabir Das not only gave direction to the society, but also reformed it.
Also Watch
-
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram's New Slimmed Down Version, 'Instagram Lite' Launched
- Premachandran: India Reaping the Rewards of Resetting T20 Template Under Kohli
- Zingaat Ruined? Janhvi and Ishaan's Song Is Getting Funniest Reactions on Twitter
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral