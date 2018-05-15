Tarikere Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's D.S. Suresh Won

Live Status BJP D.S. Suresh Won

Tarikere (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chikmagalur district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,80,224 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 91,265 are male, 88,884 female and 9 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.32 and the approximate literacy rate is 77%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 899 votes (0.72%) securing 28.72% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.02%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,419 votes (16.73%) registering 47.38% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.07%.