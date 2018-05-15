GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tarikere Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's D.S. Suresh Won

Live election result of 126 Tarikere constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Tarikere MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 1:33 PM IST
Tarikere (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chikmagalur district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,80,224 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 91,265 are male, 88,884 female and 9 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.32 and the approximate literacy rate is 77%
Live Status BJP D.S. Suresh Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP4494030.04%D.S. Suresh
IND3325322.23%G.H.Srinivasa
IND2966319.83%H.M.Gopikrishna
INC2040213.64%S.M. Nagaraju
JD(S)145749.74%T.H. Shivashankarappa
RPS20961.40%Khaleel
KPJP12360.83%Akshay.L.B.
NOTA7580.51%Nota
IND7510.50%Srinath.S.
IND6930.46%D.C.Suresha.Doranalu
IND5170.35%Sadiq Pasha
IND3910.26%Kantharaju.N.S
AIMEP3190.21%Dr.Manjunath

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 899 votes (0.72%) securing 28.72% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.02%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,419 votes (16.73%) registering 47.38% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.07%.

Check the table below for Tarikere live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

