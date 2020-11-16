Tarkishore Prasad is BJP's senior leader from the Seemanchal area, a region with substantial Muslim population, located in eastern Bihar which went to polls in the last phase and tilted the balance firmly in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

One of the reasons that Prasad has been made the BJP's legislature party leader, is said to be because of his contribution in turning around his party's fortunes in a region considered to be the stronghold of the RJD. The other reason is said to be his prominence in the constituency that shares its border with West Bengal.

The 64-year-old leader, who belongs to the Kalwar caste which is part of the Vaishya community, is a fourth-time MLA from Katihar. Prasad is among BJP leaders considered close to the former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Modi.

Kishore started his political career with a stint in RSS' youth wing -- the ABVP -- and came to be known as a young firebrand leader. He is said to have held many positions in the RSS during the formative phase of his political career.

In 2005, he fought his first assembly election and won on a BJP ticket. Since then, he has won back-to-back elections, even in 2015 polls when the Lalu Yadav-Nitish Kumar duo reduced the BJP to 53 from its tally of 91 in 2000. In the recently held elections, Prasad defeated his nearest rival, Ram Prakash Mahto of the RJD, by over 12,000 votes.

In his recently filed affidavit, Kishore declared assets worth Rs 1.9 crore, of which Rs 49.4 lakh is movable assets and Rs 1.4 crore is immovable assets.