Amid speculation in Patna on whether or not Sushil Kumar Modi will continue as deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad on Sunday was unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party. The decision was taken at a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MLAs who formally elected Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar as their leader. Kumar will take oath as Bihar chief minister for a record fourth consecutive term on Monday.

Prasad has replaced Nand Kishore Yadav as in-charge of BJP legislators, including members of the legislative assembly and council.

"Congratulations to Tarkishoreji on being unanimously elected the leader of the BJP Legislature," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi, congratulating the MLA from Katihar.

"I have been given this responsibility and I will carry out the duty to the best of my ability," Prasad said after his election, according to news agency ANI.

Prasad's election as leader of BJP legislature party gave rise to speculation in Patna that Modi will not return as deputy chief minister. Modi is considered to have close ties with Kumar.

"I can't comment on it as of now," said Prasad when asked about the post of deputy chief minister.

The BJP's 74 seats, compared to the JD(U)'s 43, managed to push the NDA beyond the majority mark of 122 even though the RJD emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats. But an underwhelming performance by the Congress, at just 19 seats, meant the Mahagathbandhan fell short of the half-way mark in the 243-member assembly. Both RJD and Congress on Sunday questioned the NDA’s decision to make Nitish the CM again despite him not getting the mandate.

With BJP now in a stronger position in Bihar compared to its alliance partner, Sushil Kumar Modi appears to have become the first casualty and is likely to not return for another term as Kumar's deputy. BJP, as the senior partner in the alliance, has also laid claim to the post of the Bihar Assembly Speaker.

Minutes after the election, Modi in a tweet expressed gratitude to the party for the responsibilities entrusted to him over three decades.

Shortly after Kumar's return from Patna Raj Bhavan where he staked claim to form the government earlier in the afternoon, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Modi met the Governor, fuelling further speculation about the latter's future in the state's politics. Singh has flown down to Patna as an observer of the BJP.

Asked whether Modi will be the deputy chief minister again, Nitish Kumar quipped: "All things will be settled."

When asked about Modi's future appointment, Singh said: "It will be known in due course."

(With inputs from PTI)