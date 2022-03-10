Tarn taran Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 1 PM

Live election results updates of Tarn taran seat in Punjab. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Harmeet Singh Sandhu (SAD), Harjinder Singh (RVNSP), Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal (AAP), Dr. Dharambir Agnihotri (INC), Navreet Singh Hundal (BJP), Amrik Singh Varpal (LIP), Amritpal Singh Mehron (SADASM), Harjit Kaur (PNPA), Dharampal Singh (NJP), Dr. Sukhmandeep Singh Dhillon (IND), Malkiat Singh Gill (IND), Vijay Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.81%, which is -6.42% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Dharambir Agnihotri of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tarn taran results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.21 Tarn taran (तरनतारन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Tarn Taran district of Punjab. Tarn taran is part of Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 196866 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 94,162 were male and 1,02,697 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tarn taran in 2022 is: 1,091 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,83,580 eligible electors, of which 96,730 were male,86,846 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,56,794 eligible electors, of which 82,396 were male, 74,398 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tarn taran in 2017 was 1,679. In 2012, there were 957 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Dr Dharambir Agnihotri of INC won in this seat defeating Harmeet Singh Sandhu of SAD by a margin of 14,629 which was 11.03% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.1% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Harmeet Singh Sandhu of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Dharambir Agnihotri of INC by a margin of 4,621 votes which was 3.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 41.62% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 21 Tarn taran Assembly segment of the 3. Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.81%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.23%, while it was 76.63% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tarn taran went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.21 Tarn taran Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 203. In 2012, there were 164 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.21 Tarn taran comprises of the following areas of Tarn Taran district of Punjab: KCs Tarn Taran, Jhabal Kalan, Sohal Thathi, Gaggo Bua and Tarn- Taran (Municipal Council) of Tarn Taran Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Tarn taran constituency, which are: Attari, Jandiala, Khadoor Sahib, Khem Karan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Tarn taran is approximately 393 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tarn taran is: 31°28’54.5"N 74°46’40.4"E.

