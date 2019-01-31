LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Reduction of GST expected on electric vehicles
  • Women entrepreneurs may have easier access to loans
  • Banking sector may see correction in liquidity
  • Agrarian sector may see major relief for farmers
  • Middle-class expects relaxation in tax exemption
  • Education sector likely to see increased allocation
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tarun Gogoi Appointed as Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee for Assam

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief minister Siddaramaiah have been appointed as the members of the campaign committee in Karnataka.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tarun Gogoi Appointed as Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee for Assam
File photo of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi has been appointed as the chairman of the Congress campaign committee for Assam while senior party leader Debabrata Saikia named as the chairman of the coordination committee of the state.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief minister Siddaramaiah have been appointed as the members of the campaign committee in Karnataka.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramark Mallu have been appointed members of the Telangana election committee while Girish Dewangan and Shailesh Nitin Trivedi members of the party's Chhattisgarh election management team.

The party has also appointed social media coordinators and co-coordinators for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, J&K, Kerala, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram