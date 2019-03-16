Tarun Gogoi Rules Out Congress-AIUDF Alliance, Sure of His Son’s Win From Kaliabor Without Ajmal’s Help

Former Assam chief minister and senior Congress leader, Tarun Gogoi, yet again denied possibility of a pre-poll alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), calling it a set of ‘lies’ promulgated in the regional media.“There is no possibility of an alliance with AIUDF. Even when I spoke with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, he never mentioned about AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal or took my opinion in this matter against the media claim that I met him in Kolkata to talk about Congress-AIUDF alliance,” said Gogoi.Stating that the five Lok Sabha party candidates from Assam in the third batch of Congress hopefuls will perform well in the coming elections, Tarun Gogoi refuted claims that he would forge an alliance with the AIUDF for the Kaliabor seat for his son Gaurav Gogoi. The BJP, on the other hand, has already decided to offer the seat to the AGP as part of their pre-poll alliance.“Some are saying it is for my son that Congress wants to garner support from Ajmal. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gaurav won 2.32 lakh votes and defeated the BJP candidate. I am confident of our win this time as well, not just from Kaliabor and Silchar, but also from the three other seats announced by the high command.”The Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, with a total population of 13, 64, 513 (2011 census), spans across 10 assembly constituencies – Samaguri, Kaliabor, Dhing, Golaghat, Bokakhat, Dergaon (SC), Batadroba, Rupohihat, Sarupathar and Khumtai. According to the 2011 census, 31.33% voters here are Muslims. The total number of voters in 2016 was 14.47 lakh, and according to sources, it has risen by nearly 20% in 2019.The Congress is fielding All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev from the Silchar Lok Sabha seat, Gaurav Gogoi from Kaliabor, Swarup Das from Karimganj, Sushanta Borgohain from Jorhat and Paban Singh Ghatowar from Dibrugarh.