Tarur Candidate List: Key Contests in Tarur Assembly Constituency of Kerala
Tarur Candidate List: Key Contests in Tarur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tarur constituency are: P. P. Sumod of CPI(M), K. A. Sheeba of CONG, K. P. Jayaprakash of BJP

Tarur Assembly constituency in Palakkad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Tarur seat is part of the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections A.K.Balan of CPM won from this seat beating C.Prakash of INC by a margin of 23,068 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections A. K. Balan of CPM won from this this constituency defeating N. Vinesh of KECJ by a margin of 25,756 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alathur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Tarur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 14:28 IST