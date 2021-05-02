Tarur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

57. Tarur (तरूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Palakkad district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Tarur is part of 9. Alathur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,70,119 eligible electors, of which 83,463 were male, 86,656 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tarur in 2021 is 1038.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,64,236 eligible electors, of which 80,344 were male, 83,892 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,49,389 eligible electors, of which 72,880 were male, 76,507 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tarur in 2016 was 697. In 2011, there were 671.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, A.K.Balan of CPIM won in this seat by defeating C.Prakash of INC by a margin of 23,068 votes which was 17.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.25% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, A. K. Balan of CPIM won in this seat defeating N. Vinesh of KECJ by a margin of 25,756 votes which was 22.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 57.15% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 57. Tarur Assembly segment of Alathur Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Alathur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Alathur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Tarur are: Jayaprakasan K P (BJP), K A Sheeba (INC), P P Sumod (CPIM), C A Ushakumari (WPOI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.9%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.85%, while it was 75.17% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 57. Tarur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 131. In 2011 there were 131 polling stations.

EXTENT:

57. Tarur constituency comprises of the following areas of Palakkad district of Kerala: Kannambra, Kavasseri, Kottayi, Kuthanur, Peringottukurissi, Puducode, Tarur and Vadakkenchery Panchayats in Alathur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Palakkad.

The total area covered by Tarur is 241 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tarur is: 10°40’20.3"N 76°29’29.8"E.

