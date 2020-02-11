Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM
Live election result status of Tarvinder Singh Marwah (तरविंदर सिंह मारवाह) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Jangpura seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Tarvinder Singh Marwah has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Tarvinder Singh Marwah (तरविंदर सिंह मारवाह) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Jangpura seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Tarvinder Singh Marwah has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Tarvinder Singh Marwah is a Indian National Congress candidate from Jangpura constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business Income, Rental Income, Pension Income. Tarvinder Singh Marwah's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 60 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 42.6 crore which includes Rs. 11.4 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 31.2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 72.9 lakh of which Rs. 29.3 lakh is self income. Tarvinder Singh Marwah's has total liabilities of Rs. 9.7 crore.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Jangpura are: Impreet Singh Bakshi (BJP), Tarvinder Singh Marwah (INC), Praveen Kumar (AAP), Subhash (BSP), Chandrashekhar Singh (IND), Mohd Aslam (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Tarvinder Singh Marwah (INC) in 2020 Jangpura election
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan and Squad Have a Blast at Birthday Bash in Jaisalmer
- Parineeti Chopra Did a Photoshoot Wearing a Mask Amid Coronavirus Epidemic. Really.
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida