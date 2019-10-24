Tasgaon - Kavathe Mahankal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (तासगाव-कवठेमहाकाळ):counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

287. Tasgaon - Kavathe Mahankal (तासगाव-कवठेमहाकाळ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Sangli district of Maharashtra and is part of Sangli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.48%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,94,906 eligible electors, of which 1,52,944 were male, 1,41,956 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,232 service voters had also registered to vote.

Tasgaon - Kavathe Mahankal Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP -- -- Sumanvahini R.r. Aba Patil NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Suman Ravsaheb Alias R. Aba Patil BSP -- -- Shankar Mane LEADING BLRP -- -- Balaso Sitaram Pawar SS -- -- Ajitrao Shankarrao Ghorpade

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,71,273 eligible electors, of which 1,43,005 were male, 1,28,263 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,232 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,49,906.

Tasgaon - Kavathe Mahankal has an elector sex ratio of 928.16.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Adv R R (Aaba) Alias Ravsaheb Ramrao Patil of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 22410 votes which was 10.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 52.65% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, R R Aba Alias Raosaheb Ramrao Patil of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 65173 votes which was 41.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 62.49% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 287. Tasgaon - Kavathe Mahankal Assembly segment of Sangli Lok Sabha constituency. Sangli Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.99%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.84%, while it was 63.47 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.85%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 291 polling stations in 287. Tasgaon - Kavathe Mahankal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 285.

Extent: 287. Tasgaon - Kavathe Mahankal constituency comprises of the following areas of Sangli district of Maharashtra: Kavathe Mahankal Tehsil, Tasgaon Tehsil (Part) (excluding Visapur Revenue Circle).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Tasgaon - Kavathe Mahankal is: 17.0571 74.8094.

