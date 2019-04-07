English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taunting Oppn Over 40 PM Faces, BJP Releases 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' Song With Focus on One Captain
Earlier in the day, Congress also launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections with a song — 'Ab Hoga Nyay' — a slogan that is woven around the flagship Basic Minimum Income Scheme Nyay.
PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting during inauguration of Anand Agricultural University’s Incubation Centre cum Centre of Excellence in Food Processing, in Anand, Gujarat. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday launched its campaign theme songs. While the main song focuses on phir ek baar Modi sarkar, the other three talks about their development plank.
Launching the theme song, Jaitley said that the first theme song is kaam karne waali sarkaar (a government that works 24x7), the second is imaandar sarkaar (a trustworthy government with a vision for future) and the third song is bade faisle lene waali sarkaar (a government that takes decisive action). He added that the main song is phir ek baar Modi sarkar.
"We want a government with one captain and not a team of 11 members with 40 captains. People now have to choose between a proven decisive government and a mahamilawat one," Jaitley said.
Earlier in the day, Congress also launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections with a song — 'Ab Hoga Nyay' — a slogan that is woven around the flagship Basic Minimum Income Scheme Nyay. It also indicates the "anyaya" (injustice) that the country had to go through under the BJP-rule.
Reacting to their poll documents, Jaitley said, "I am surprised that Congress' manifesto didn't have anything for the Indian middle class, which is so aspirational. He added that there is "fundamental difference" between BJP and other parties — "under PM Modi we have worked 24x7 for five years".
Launching the theme song, Jaitley said that the first theme song is kaam karne waali sarkaar (a government that works 24x7), the second is imaandar sarkaar (a trustworthy government with a vision for future) and the third song is bade faisle lene waali sarkaar (a government that takes decisive action). He added that the main song is phir ek baar Modi sarkar.
"We want a government with one captain and not a team of 11 members with 40 captains. People now have to choose between a proven decisive government and a mahamilawat one," Jaitley said.
Earlier in the day, Congress also launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections with a song — 'Ab Hoga Nyay' — a slogan that is woven around the flagship Basic Minimum Income Scheme Nyay. It also indicates the "anyaya" (injustice) that the country had to go through under the BJP-rule.
Reacting to their poll documents, Jaitley said, "I am surprised that Congress' manifesto didn't have anything for the Indian middle class, which is so aspirational. He added that there is "fundamental difference" between BJP and other parties — "under PM Modi we have worked 24x7 for five years".
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 7 Recap: Jon Snow is a Targaryen, Arya, Sansa and Bran Kill Littlefinger
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Hang Out With AB de Villiers Before Major IPL Clash With Delhi Capitals
- Disha Patani Grooves to Selena Gomez's Song 'Can't Get Enough,' Watch Video
- Jawa, Jawa Forty Two Official Mileage Revealed, Matches Royal Enfield Classic 350
- Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results