Tawang Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tawang Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Shri Tsering Tashi INC -- -- Shri Thupten Tempa

Tawang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Tawang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 9,862 voters of which 4,894 are male and 4,968 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Tawang, recorded a voter turnout of 72.86%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.95% and in 2009, 0% of Tawang's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tsering Tashi of IND won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 5,054 votes which was 63.49% of the total votes polled. Tsering Tashi polled a total of 7,960 (%) votes.INC's Tsewang Dhondup won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the candidate by a margin of (%) votes. Tsewang Dhondup polled 0 which was % of the total votes polled.Tawang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: तवांग (Hindi), তাওয়াং (Bangla), தவாங் (Tamil), and తవాంగ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).