Tax Sleuths Find Cash Worth Crores in Warehouse of DMK Leader's Associate in Tamil Nadu
The development comes days after tax sleuths raided the premises belonging to DMK treasurer Duraimurugan and seized Rs 10.50 lakh in Vellore.
Chennai: Days ahead of the April 18 elections, Income Tax sleuths Monday said they found cash believed to be worth crores concealed in a cement godown belonging to an associate of a DMK leader in Vellore district.
Official sources told PTI cash stuffed in cartons and gunny bags neatly packed for ward and division-wise distribution were unearthed by its investigation wing officials Monday.
The sources said the seized cash was being counted and other details would be known later.
During searches at the residence of Duraimurugan on Saturday, printouts of details of some wards were seized, which was dismissed as junk by the assessee.
The cash found at the godown is suspected to have been shifted during the intervening night of March 29 and 30 from a college, which was searched on March 30, the sources added.
