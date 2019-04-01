LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tax Sleuths Find Cash Worth Crores in Warehouse of DMK Leader's Associate in Tamil Nadu

The development comes days after tax sleuths raided the premises belonging to DMK treasurer Duraimurugan and seized Rs 10.50 lakh in Vellore.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tax Sleuths Find Cash Worth Crores in Warehouse of DMK Leader's Associate in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image
Loading...
Chennai: Days ahead of the April 18 elections, Income Tax sleuths Monday said they found cash believed to be worth crores concealed in a cement godown belonging to an associate of a DMK leader in Vellore district.

Official sources told PTI cash stuffed in cartons and gunny bags neatly packed for ward and division-wise distribution were unearthed by its investigation wing officials Monday.

The development comes days after tax sleuths raided the premises belonging to DMK treasurer Duraimurugan and seized Rs 10.50 lakh in Vellore.

The sources said the seized cash was being counted and other details would be known later.

During searches at the residence of Duraimurugan on Saturday, printouts of details of some wards were seized, which was dismissed as junk by the assessee.

The cash found at the godown is suspected to have been shifted during the intervening night of March 29 and 30 from a college, which was searched on March 30, the sources added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram