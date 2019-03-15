TDP Asks EC to Remove Ceiling Fans from Govt Offices, Says It's YSR Congress Party's Symbol

: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) seems to want the YSR Congress Party to literally sweat it out in the polls this time, after the Election Commission (EC) in Chittoor district on Thursday received a request by the party to remove all the ceiling fans from government offices.The TDP delegation in Chittoor in a request letter said that since the fan is the party symbol of the YSRCP, it must be removed with immediate effect, as the voters might get swayed in favour of the party by seeing them.TDP leaders from Ramakuppam Mandal submitted the peculiar request in the form of a letter to the Tehsildar’s office. The EC further received a complaint from the Kuppam constituency of Chittoor District, from where the state Chief Minister and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu contests.Ramakuppam Tehsildar Janardhan Shetty confirmed that the office has received TDP’s complaint against ceiling fans. “They are saying that since it is a party symbol, it might influence the voters who walk into government premises. The matter is now with the Returning Officer,” he said.The Revenue Officer of Chittoor District, Gangadhar Goud however, has dismissed TDP’s request and labelled it as preposterous. “Will we ask pens also to be banned just because the pen is a party symbol? Tomorrow, someone will come and ask to ban other necessities,” he said, adding that the officials are in the position to entertain such requests only if the object in question is of the specific party’s colour.