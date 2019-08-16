TDP Cadre Clash With Police Objecting to Flying Drones over Chandrababu Naidu's Rented House
The government said it had deployed drone cameras to capture images of the surging flood in the river, to study the impact along the riverbank.
File photo of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Getty Images)
Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party cadre on Friday allegedly entered into a scuffle with police at Undavalli here, objecting to aerial photo and videography of the Krishna river bank where TDP president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidus rented house is located.
The government, however, said it had deployed drone cameras to capture images of the surging flood in the river, to study its impact along the riverbank.
TDP workers caught two persons using the drone cameras and handed them over to police, police said.
Several TDP leaders and workers, including former water resources minister DU Rao and MLC TD Janardhan, entered into a scuffle with police personnel following which the latter resorted to lathicharge to disperse them, police sources said.
Additional Superintendent of Police YT Naidu said they were verifying the facts in the case and would initiate necessary action against the guilty if something was found amiss.
State Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav said in a statement drone camera were being used to capture visuals of the flood to assess its impact.
"The floodplains on the river bank are getting inundated due to the surge in water flow. Its the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety of people. The TDP people are resorting to the drama only to gain political mileage," Yadav said.
Chandrababu Naidu had left for Hyderabad two days ago, citing treatment for his right-hand pain, as his rented accommodation here faced the threat of inundation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi to Show Off Their Crackling Chemistry in Arijit Singh's Romantic Song
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- Priyanka Chopra Turns Minnie Mouse for Play Date with Nick Jonas at Disney World
- Maruti Suzuki Might Not Discontinue All Diesel Cars Post BS-VI Norms - Watch Video
- A New Microchip Gives Obese People Electric Shocks Each Time They Think About Food