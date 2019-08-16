Take the pledge to vote

TDP Cadre Clash With Police Objecting to Flying Drones over Chandrababu Naidu's Rented House

The government said it had deployed drone cameras to capture images of the surging flood in the river, to study the impact along the riverbank.

Updated:August 16, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
File photo of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Getty Images)
Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party cadre on Friday allegedly entered into a scuffle with police at Undavalli here, objecting to aerial photo and videography of the Krishna river bank where TDP president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidus rented house is located.

The government, however, said it had deployed drone cameras to capture images of the surging flood in the river, to study its impact along the riverbank.

TDP workers caught two persons using the drone cameras and handed them over to police, police said.

Several TDP leaders and workers, including former water resources minister DU Rao and MLC TD Janardhan, entered into a scuffle with police personnel following which the latter resorted to lathicharge to disperse them, police sources said.

Additional Superintendent of Police YT Naidu said they were verifying the facts in the case and would initiate necessary action against the guilty if something was found amiss.

State Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav said in a statement drone camera were being used to capture visuals of the flood to assess its impact.

"The floodplains on the river bank are getting inundated due to the surge in water flow. Its the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety of people. The TDP people are resorting to the drama only to gain political mileage," Yadav said.

Chandrababu Naidu had left for Hyderabad two days ago, citing treatment for his right-hand pain, as his rented accommodation here faced the threat of inundation.

