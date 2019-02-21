TDP Calls Amit Shah 'Anti-National' After BJP Chief Attacks Chandrababu Over Pulwama Remarks

The Pulwama terror attack created political ripples in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday as the BJP and the TDP engaged in a bitter war of words over who has politicised the attack.It started with BJP chief Amit Shah, who in a visit to the state, slammed TDP chief and CM Chandrababu Naidu for questioning Modi and said he seems to have more trust in the Pakistan PM than the Indian Prime Minister.Referring to Naidu’s comments that there are doubts on the attack due to the timing before elections, he said, “Chandrababu seems to have trust in Pakistan PM but not in Prime Minister Modi.”“Stop politics over national security Chandrababu. Some people politicised the Pulwama terror attack for votes. Deshbhakti (patriotism) is in the BJP blood," he said during a poll rally in Rajahmundry.The BJP chief’s remarks invited an immediate reaction from the TDP, which demanded an SC-monitored inquiry into the Pulwama terror attack. “We want to know the facts behind it and the nation want to know why the attack happened. It is intelligence and Modi government’s failure,” said party spokesperson Lanka Dinkar.He also questioned why the Prime Minister did not attend the all-party meet called two days after the attack. “Why was election campaign more important,” he asked. “Amit Shah or whoever is calling Chandrababu as anti-national, they themselves are anti-national,” he added.He further said that Naidu had already announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of each victim in the attack even though there was no causality from Andhra Pradesh. “What our leader expressed was right” said Dinakar.