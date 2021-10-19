TDP Calls For Statewide Bandh After Attack on Party Offices; Criticises Govt For 'Law & Order Failure'

Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu has called for a statewide bandh on October 20. Naidu, hitting out at the Jaganmohan Reddy government for provoking multiple attacks on TDP, has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for more central forces for security. He also apprised Governor BB Harichandan of the alleged attacks by YSRCP on TDP offices and sought action and steps to prevent recurrence of the same.

The former chief minister attributed the attacks as deliberate attempts by the ruling party to hurt TDP leaders. He demanded imposition of president’s rule for “miserable failure of law and order in the state” and the “state sponsored terrorism, which he has never seen in 40 years of political life.”

Both the CM and DGP Goutham Sawang colluded to target our leaders and party offices at multiple locations, Naidu claimed. He expressed disappointment at the DGP for not receiving his phone call and failing to check the attacks.

Naidu also took a dig at the Reddy’s government for the attacks by YSRCP leaders and “henchmen at various locations only to kill our activists.”

The TDP chief criticised the failure of the state government to check unlawful activities, including ganja production and export.

“Is it wrong to question about ganja production and supply, decline in law and order and why the government resorting to attacks?” he asked.

In protest against the YSRCP attacks some TD leaders and activists staged dharna on national highway causing traffic jam.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan expressed concern at the attacks on TD offices. “Such incidents should not take place as that will lead to problems and law and order is key in a democratic state,” Kalyan said

Ruling YSR Congress Party cadre on Tuesday allegedly ransacked Telugu Desam Party’s headquarters at Mangalagiri near here, offices at Visakhapatnam and other places, blaming that a spokesperson of the opposition party made objectionable comments against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a press conference.

