LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Injured TDP Candidate Comes in Ambulance to File Nomination

Thikka Reddy sustained a bullet injury in his leg when his security guard opened fire in the air to save him during a scuffle with YSR Congress Party candidate and outgoing MLA Balanagi Reddy.

IANS

Updated:March 22, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Injured TDP Candidate Comes in Ambulance to File Nomination
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Amaravati: A candidate of Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who was injured in a scuffle last week, came in an ambulance to file his nomination papers on Friday.

Thikka Reddy, TDP candidate from Mantralayam Assembly constituency in Kurnool district, reached the office of the Returning Officer in an ambulance. He was taken inside the building on a stretcher to enable him to submit his nomination papers.

Thikka Reddy sustained a bullet injury in his leg when his security guard opened fire in the air to save him during a scuffle with YSR Congress Party candidate and outgoing MLA Balanagi Reddy on March 16.

The incident occurred when the YSRCP leader and his son tried to stop Thikka Reddy from hoisting the TDP flag in Khaggal village. In an attempt to disperse the mob, the TDP candidate's security guard opened fire in the air and it accidentally injured the TDP leader and a sub-inspector of police.

Elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on April 11.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram