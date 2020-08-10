TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Says Jagan's Lopsided Policies Causing All-round Destruction in AP

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that YS Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh should stop implementing its lopsided policies as they were crippling agriculture, irrigation, industry and all sectors of the State economy.

Naidu appealed to the people to think carefully whether they would like to have 'true development' brought by the previous Telugu Desam Party regime or 'true destruction' being caused by the present government.

Addressing a press conferences to create awareness against the state's 3 Capital Plan, Naidu said that the ruling party leaders had only focused on Amaravati demolition and suppression of different sections of people in the past 15 months. Consequently, all the developmental projects launched by the TDP came under stress. While TDP launched hundreds of big projects for development and prosperity in all the 13 districts in three regions, the YSRCP followed a totally destructive path, which will affect the citizens.

Naidu said that the TDP completed 72 percent works on the State's lifeline Polavaram project but the YSRCP's bad policies had led to obstructions and non-completion of the project till now.

Polaravam was one of the promises included in the Reorganisation Act. If the project would have continued, it would have been finished by 2019. The YSRCP was not spending a single rupee while the TDP spent Rs. 64,000 Cr by beginning 62 irrigation projects of which 23 projects were completed.

The TDP chief listed out projects implemented by him in different districts, saying that balanced growth was planned with projects ushered in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra and North Andhra districts. In the Seema districts of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor, major industries like Kia Motors, Apollo Tyres and Hero Motors were brought and they had created thousands of jobs. On the other hand, YSRCP leaders drove away 13 ancillary units of Kia Motors. Consequently, the local youths lost 3,500 jobs. Though its false claims, the ruling party had pushed the future of the state into darknness. Some industrialists have even refused to set up shop in Andhra Pradesh anymore, Naidu alleged.

Naidu also alleged that the chief minister had not held a single press conference till now to raise awareness on coronavirus prevention. As a result, the state emerged as a global hotspot next only to America and Brazil.

Naidu said the present government had no idea that a well-laid out vision was important for the state. When TDP unveiled the Vision 2020 for an united AP, the government had faced ridicule but later on successive governments followed the same path and the neighbouring Telangana greatly benefited from it. Similar visions were planned aimed at development of the state by 2022, 2029 and 2050. But the current government neglected them and it took the state backward.