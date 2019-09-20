Take the pledge to vote

TDP Chief Naidu Accuses Jagan Reddy Govt of Benefiting 'Close Aides' in Polavaram Project

Naidu further said that Reddy should sit silent if he doesn’t understand the technical issues of the project.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:September 20, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.
Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday criticised Jagan Reddy government’s decision of reverse tendering, claiming the process only benefited Reddy’s close aides.

While addressing a press conference at his residence in Undavalli, Naidu said, “Reverse Tendering in Polavaram project is a wrong decision. In our country, there are no instances of reverse tendering in projects of such a large scale. Central vigilance commission and Polavaram project authority did not find any irregularities in the project, but the state government has still gone for fresh tenders to benefit its close aides”.

The former chief minister asked the government to opt for price bidding before technical bidding.

“A boat is capsized near Polavaram. The government could not trace that boat till date but they are busy quashing previous tenders and going for reverse tendering,” Naidu said.

Naidu further said that Reddy should sit silent if he doesn’t understand the technical issues of the project. “He is playing with the safety and security of the people of Godavari district. In the name of reverse tendering, they made it “reserve tendering” so that the bid goes to the person of their choice“. TDP chief said.

Naidu also criticised Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s statement over Polavaram project’s height. “In fact, Polavaram project’s height has already been reduced to the maximum possible level. How can the Telangana CM be allowed to speak on our state’s issues,” Naidu added.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
