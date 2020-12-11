TDP Leader's Convoy Attacked in Andhra, Suffers Head Injury; Party Chief Demands Arrest of Accused

A senior TDP leader suffered a head injury and four cars were damaged when their convoy was attacked, allegedly by ruling YSR Congress workers in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, a leader of the opposition party said. Some media persons who tried to film the violence were attacked and the camera and mobile phone of a Telugu television channel reporter was broken, leading to tension in the area.

Police intervened and dispersed the workers after TDP leaders, led by general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, sat on a protest at the spot. Kishore Kumar Reddy is the younger brother of former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to Kishore and other leaders over phone and enquired about the incident. The incident occurred at Angallu crossroads when the TDP leaders were returning from B Kothakota village after consoling the family of a party worker who died recently.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu alleged that about 200 YSRC workers suddenly started throwing stones at the vehicles when they reached Angallu. Four cars, including that of Kishore Kumar Reddy and Kadapa district TDP leader Srinivasulu Reddy were damaged in the stone pelting, he said.

Senior leader R Madhubabu suffered a head injury while some TDP men were also injured, he said. In a statement here, Chandrababu said the attack on TDP leaders reflected the "fascist rule" of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

There was no rule of law in the state, he said, adding that miscreants were going on a rampage across the state, confident that they could go scot free. The former Chief Minister demanded that the accused be arrested immediately and police take steps to ensure such incidents did not recur.

The Chittoor district police, including the Superintendent of Police, was not immediately available for their response.