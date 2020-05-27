TDP's Mahanadu Kickstarts Via Video Conferencing, Chandrababu Naidu Addresses Party

The Telugu Desam Party's annual meeting-'Mahanadu'- being organised online for the



first time in its history in view of the lockdown to contain the coronavirus, got underway on Wednesday at its headquarters in Mangalagiri.

The two-day meet kickstarted with the party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu hoisting the party flag.

About 14,000 party cadre and leaders are expected to participate through Zoom video conferencing, a senior party leader said.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Naidu narrated the developmental works his government undertook when he was the chief minister.

The TDP organises the 'Mahanadu,' coinciding with the birth anniversary of the party's founder-president N T Rama Rao on May 28 every year.

However, it did not organise the annual conclave last year.

The party fared badly in the general elections winning just 23 seats in the 175 seat AP Assembly.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddys YSR Congress Party came into power with landslide victory winning 151 seats.

After the poll debacle, the party also suffered humiliation after three of its legislators openly supported the Jagan-led government.

Four of the partys Rajya Sabha members crossed the fence to BJP reducing its strength in the upper house to just two.

"The party should focus on the reasons for faring badly in the polls rather than criticising the government for every action, in the brainstorming sessions," a TDP leader opined.

Speaking at the party office before the conclave began, former Finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishndu said the progress of the state came to a standstill during the past one year.