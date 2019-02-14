LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
TDP MP Avanti Srinivas Joins YSR Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

According to sources, Avanti Srinivas wants to contest from Bheemili assembly constituency and Jagan promised him the same.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:February 14, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
TDP MP Avanti Srinivas Joins YSR Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
TDP Member of Parliament from Anakapally constituency Avanti Srinivas joined YSR congress party in the presence of its president Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Hyderabad: In a setback to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Avanti Srinivas, member of Parliament from Anakapally constituency, joined the YSR Congress on Thursday in the presence of its president Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Srinivas resigned both from the primary membership of the TDP and his parliament membership. He sent his letter of resignation to parliament speaker and TDP President Chandra Babu Naidu, respectively.

Post that, Srinivas went to Jagan Reddy’s residence and officially joined the YSR Congress.

“I have resigned from my parliament membership,” Srinivas told media persons.

Srinivas alleged that there is lot of favouritism and corruption in the party .

“Because of corruption of the leaders, AP could not get special status. I would have resigned when YSRCP MPs resigned,” said Srinivas.

Sources said Avanti Srinivas wants to contest from Bheemili assembly constituency and Jagan promised him the same.



