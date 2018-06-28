GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TDP MP Jokes About Joining Colleague's Hunger Strike to Lose Weight, Video Goes Viral

In the short video clip, ostensibly shot on a mobile phone, the MPs were seen having tea in their party office and having the casual chat.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2018, 11:25 PM IST
DMK MP Kanimozhi meets TDP's CM Ramesh, who has been on an indefinite fast in Kadapa for seven days.
Amaravati (AP): A video showing a purported casual banter of a group of TDP MPs in New Delhi about 'hunger-strike' has gone viral on social media today.

The MPs were seen chatting, in a mocking tone, about hunger-strike with one of them suggesting that he could sit on fast for a week as I want to lose five kgs.

In the short video clip, ostensibly shot on a mobile phone, they were seen having tea in their party office and having the casual chat.

They were apparently discussing about the ongoing indefinite hunger-strike by party colleague CM Ramesh, MP, in Kadapa over the steel plant issue.

When contacted, M Srinivasa Rao, MP from Anakapalli, among those seen in the video, told PTI over phone from New Delhi that it was just an informal meet of the MPs.

We were just cracking some jokes, he said, but pleaded ignorance about the video.

